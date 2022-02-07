Mild cold spell to follow light rain in city

Drizzle or light rain is expected in Karachi between Monday evening and Tuesday morning under the influence of a westerly disturbance that has entered Pakistan from Iran, according to Sindh’s chief meteorological officer.

“We are expecting partly cloudy weather on Monday with chances of light rain or drizzle in different areas of Karachi on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. Weather would remain cloudy most of the time on Tuesday,” Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said on Sunday.

He said that a mild cold wave would grip the city after the westerly wave has cleared off Pakistan, adding that the night time temperature would drop to 13 or 14 degrees Celsius for a few nights starting Wednesday.