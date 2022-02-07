Mild cold spell to follow light rain in city

Drizzle or light rain is expected in Karachi between Monday evening and Tuesday morning under the influence of a westerly disturbance that has entered Pakistan from Iran, according to Sindh’s chief meteorological officer.
“We are expecting partly cloudy weather on Monday with chances of light rain or drizzle in different areas of Karachi on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. Weather would remain cloudy most of the time on Tuesday,” Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said on Sunday.
He said that a mild cold wave would grip the city after the westerly wave has cleared off Pakistan, adding that the night time temperature would drop to 13 or 14 degrees Celsius for a few nights starting Wednesday.
Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives lives in Sindh, mostly in Karachi, during the previous 24 hours. In the meantime, 403...
The National Academy of Performing Arts plans to hold a commemorative event with the faculty and students of music to...
Youths of Karachi will accompany Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in large numbers on February...
A massive fire broke out at a towel factory in New Karachi Industrial Area on Sunday goods. No loss of life was...
A suspected robber was shot dead by a man in Karachi’s Buffer Zone neighbourhood on Sunday evening. Police said that...
A policeman, two suspects and a passer-by were injured during an exchange of fire between cops and alleged robbers...
Comments