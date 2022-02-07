Napa to hold musical event to pay respects to Lata

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) plans to hold a commemorative event with the faculty and students of music to pay respects to Lata Mangeshkar. The event will focus on raga-based film songs rendered by the singer.

The announcement was made by Napa Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal in a statement through which he and the academy’s board of directors, president emeritus and chief executive expressed their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Lata, one of the greatest singers in South Asia.

Iqbal paid glowing tributes to Lata, saying that with her passing, a glorious era of music has come to an end. She rendered thousands of songs during her illustrious career spanning some eight decades, lending her voice to generations of actors.

Her timeless melodies earned her millions of fans in Pakistan and across the world where Urdu is spoken and understood. Her passion for excellence led her to learn Urdu professionally at the onset of her career, with the objective of perfecting her pronunciation and accent. She set the standards for singers, inspiring many to follow her lead.