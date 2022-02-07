Karachi’s youth to participate in PPP’s long march in large numbers: Ghani

Youths of Karachi will accompany Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in large numbers on February 27 when the PPP will start its march towards Islamabad to make the federal government accountable for the prevailing problems of unemployment and price-hike in the country.

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said this on Sunday as he spoke at a demonstration held by the Peoples Youth Organisation outside the Karachi Press Club. He said that the ill-advised economic policies had caused suffering to the youth in the country due to the issues of joblessness and ever-increasing inflation.

He lamented that the constant increase in the prices of essential and daily-use items had created a massive economic burden on the public. The PPP always stood for resolving the basic issues of the people as Bilawal through his politics was trying to provide relief to the people, Ghani said.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said educated youths in the country were not finding suitable jobs owing to the defective economic policies of the incumbent federal government.

He said that basic edible items had become costly to the utter dismay of the working class whose members had been facing serious difficulties due to the continuing rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the country.