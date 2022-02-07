Blaze damages towel factory in New Karachi

A massive fire broke out at a towel factory in New Karachi Industrial Area on Sunday goods. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to fire brigade, the fire broke out at a three-storey towel factory in New Karachi Industrial Area Sector 16-B. The blaze quickly engulfed the entire building. Initially, two fire tenders were despatched to the fire site but due to high intensity of the blaze, seven more fire tenders were sent later that participated in the extinguishing work.

The firefighters were able to douse the fire after hectic efforts of five hours. The fire caused damage to cloth, machines, furniture and infrastructure worth millions of rupees.

According to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed, the fire department received information about the blaze at around 10am. He also complained of unavailability of a fire extinguishing system and emergency exit in the factory, and added that even there was no balcony or ventilation system in the factory.

The firefighters also faced difficulties in the operation due to narrow streets in the area. The police and Rangers also reached the site to help the firefighters. Police said the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and apparently the blaze erupted accidentally.