Suspect shot dead, accomplice caught by robbery victim

A suspected robber was shot dead by a man in Karachi’s Buffer Zone neighbourhood on Sunday evening. Police said that two suspects were trying to escape after robbing a man, who pursued them and opened fire on them.

Officials said one of the suspects was killed and another was caught by the robbery victim and a crowd of people, who beat him up before handing him over to the police. The deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as Raju, 30.

Police said the suspects were trying to flee after robbing Rahat Mehmood on his doorstep near the Chaman Hotel, adding that after the incident, the victim quickly went inside his house and fetched his pistol to pursue the suspects on foot.

Couple wounded

A couple was wounded for resisting a mugging bid in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood. The Taimuria police said the incident took place in Block-M of North Nazimabad late on Saturday night.

The victims were initially taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they were identified as Atif Arif, 30, and his wife Naureen, 25. Police said the man was shot once in the leg and his wife in the back. The victims were later taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital for further treatment.

Other incidents

In the Landhi neighbourhood, Roshan Bachal, 35, was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Kohi Goth area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Police said the incident took place over a personal enmity.

A young man was shot in a firing incident that took place in the Madina Colony area of the Quaidabad locality. He was taken to the JPMC. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.