All parties united on Kashmir issue: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Sarwar, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and spokesperson for Punjab government Hassan Khawar led a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris at Governor’s House here on Saturday.

The rally was attended by hundreds of people and PTI MPAs. The governor inaugurated Solidarity Kashmir cycle rally held from Governor’s House to Sialkot under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Sports Programme.

PTI women parliamentarians including Sania Kamran, MNA Uzma Kardar and Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs Sobia Kamal, MPA Nadeem Bara participated in the rally. They were holding banners and placards with slogans expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally and talking to the media, Ch Sarwar said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmiri brothers and sisters are sacrificing their lives to save Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmiris all over the world as their ambassador, adding Pakistan's political and religious parties are also on the same page on Kashmir issue. Kashmir will be liberated and Kashmir will become Pakistan, Insha Allah, he said.

He said Narendra Modi after becoming Chief Minister of Indian Gujarat had massacred and sponsored genocide of innocent Muslims and since he became the Prime Minister of India, he has been doing the same. The massacre of Muslims and their genocide have been the biggest form of terrorism and oppression, he added. He stressed that it is the responsibility of all international bodies, including the United Nations, to take notice of India's terrorism and force India to grant the right of self-determination to the innocent Kashmiris.

The massacre and genocide should be stopped immediately and the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, he reiterated.

The governor while paying tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi for advocating the case of Kashmiris, said, "Wherever I go to the visit of foreign countries, I speak about the rights of Kashmiris and their independence, until the Kashmir issue is resolved, the regional peace will remain a dream."

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said without Kashmir, Pakistan is incomplete, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are ready to render any sacrifice for the liberation of Kashmiris. The struggle of Kashmiris is getting stronger with each passing day and the voice of Kashmiris is being heard in the world.

Spokesperson for Punjab government Hassan Khawar said that the way the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought the case of Kashmiris all over the world is unprecedented in the past.