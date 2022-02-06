Ajoka students stage plays at Alhamra festival

LAHORE: Ajoka students staged two short plays at Alhamra Theatre Festival here on Saturday before a full house.
The young actors presented Shahid Nadeem’s plays “Lappar” and “Marya Hoya Kutta”. Both plays addressed social issues such as discrimination against girls and lack of community action to solve social ills.
The actors included students of Ajoka Institute’s acting classes and for most it was their first appearance on a professional stage. The plays were a part of Alhamra Theatre Festival.
Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem congratulated the young actors for their energetic and skilful performances. He said several plays performed at the festival were produced by young actors groomed at Ajoka.
