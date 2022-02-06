People unhappy with performance of CMs

KARACHI: There has been an increase in disapproval ratings with the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to 55pc, while those of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo remained the same at 55pc. There was, however, a little improvement in the disapproval ratings of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah that declined to 42 pc, in an opinion poll conducted by the Pulse Consultants Survey.

The Pulse Consultants Survey conducted the survey from January 13-21 from 2,000 people, regarding the performance of the four chief ministers.

The survey found an increase in the disapproval ratings of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar that grew from a previous 44pc to 55 pc now. At the same time, those who approved Buzdar’s performance dropped to 9pc from the previous 15pc. Those who held a moderate view of his performance shrunk to 34 pc from that of previous 41pc.

In case of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the disapproval ratings with his performance increased to 55pc from previous 50pc. The survey also found reduction in the approval ratings to 24pc from previous 27pc. Those who had a moderate view of the chief minister’s performance dropped to 20pc from previous 23 pc.

The disapproval ratings of Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo saw no change from the previous 55pc, but approval ratings for his performance increased to 10pc from previous six pc. Those who had a moderate view of his delivery in the performance reduced to 35pc from the previous 39pc.

The only visible change in the disapproval ratings was that of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah that declined to 42pc from the previous high of 51pc. His approval ratings also increased by four percentage points to 18pc from the previous low of 14pc. While those who held a moderate view of his delivery in Sindh, also recorded an increase by five percentage points to 39pc from the previous low of 34pc.