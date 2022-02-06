KP IGP visits families of martyred cops in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Saturday visited Nowshera to offer condolences to the families of martyred cops Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Fayyaz Khan and Constable Sajjad.
The two cops were martyred in a firing incident in the limits of Jalozai Police Station a day earlier. DIG Headquarters Saqib Ismail Memon and other senior officials accompanied the IGP.
