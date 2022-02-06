JUIF will sweep upcoming LG polls in KP: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement head and chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Saturday said that his party will sweep the second phase of local government elections with a huge margin.

Addressing a meeting at Yarak Inter-change after inauguration of the project of Hakla-Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, he said that supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government would be meant to ruin the country and the nation.

He said that LG elections were scheduled in two phases to steal the mandate of other political parties but any such move would be resisted tooth and nail.

The Maulana said that he was born in a respectable family, therefore, he would not issue counter statements against anyone in the street.

He said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country’s real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.

He said the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

“This is not a government but a mafia imposed to ruin every sector of the country and loot the masses,” the JUIF chief said, adding that the incompetent rulers had increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil, flour, sugar, medicines, electricity, petroleum and gas manifold.

He urged the people to vote for the honest and fair candidates in the upcoming local government elections so they could serve the masses in a true sense.