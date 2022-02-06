PM wishes Turkish president swift recovery

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday wished Turkish President of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Madame Emine Erdogan a swift and complete recovery from

Covid-19 omicron.

Premier tweeted, “I just learnt that my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, and Madame Emine Erdogan, tested positive for Covid-19 omicron.

“On behalf of our government, the people of Pakistan and on my own behalf I wish them a swift and complete recovery.”