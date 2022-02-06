India arrests journalist in IIOJ&K amid crackdown on press freedom

SRINAGAR: A prominent journalist in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has been arrested by police and accused of "glorifying terrorism" and "spreading fake news" in the disputed territory, where a press crackdown has intensified.

Fahad Shah, the editor of the Kashmir Walla news portal, had already been questioned several times for his reporting by officers in recent years. He had been arrested for "glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting the general public", IIOJ&K police said Saturday.

A police statement that followed his arrest the day before added that Shah´s Facebook posts had dented "the image of Indian law enforcing agencies".

The Committee to Protect Journalists demanded Shah´s release and called on Indian authorities to respect press freedom in Kashmir. Shah´s arrest demonstrated "authorities´ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely", Steven Butler of the Washington-based watchdog said.

Dozens of journalists in Illegally Indian-controlled Kashmir have regularly been summoned by police and questioned on their work since 2019 when the New Delhi regime revoked the territory´s partial autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

They have also been increasingly subject to harassment, arrests, raids and prosecution on "terrorism" related charges.

Million Indian soldiers are deployed in the territory, battling indigenous freedom groups demanding independence. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.