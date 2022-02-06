MQMP disowns Farogh Naseem as minister

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan claimed to have only one minister in the federal cabinet as it disowned Farogh Naseem as party’s minister.

To a question in a media talk at an event held in connection with Kashmir Day in Karachi, MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Farogh Naseem became part of the federal cabinet on the desire of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, not on the party’s quota.

However, MQM-P convenor owned him as party’s Senator as well as worker. “Naseem is an important worker and an asset of the MQM-P and became senator on the party’s ticket,” said Siddiqui.

He added: “Naseem is a competent lawyer and the PTI has made him part of the federal cabinet on the basis of his ability. Therefore, the party claims to have only one minister in the cabinet,” he said.

Siddiqui said that the MQM-P had asked two ministries but made no recommendations of its lawmakers for the portfolios, adding that MQM-P had given NOC for Faroogh’s apportionment and Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI leadership were aware of it.

In an obvious reference to Pak Sarzameen Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, Siddiqui said that PPP’s Sindh government had inked agreements on the disputed local government bill with political parties which had no representation in the assemblies.

“After the landmark verdict of the apex court over the local government system, there is no importance of agreements with political groups,” asserted Siddiqui, adding, “If the local government system is not changed as per the decision of the Supreme Court, the party will fight hard.”

Commenting on a probe report regarding police’s crackdown against MQM-P, Siddiqui said that Sindh police had presented the ‘biased’ report at the behest of Pakistan People’s Party. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the biased attitude of the Sindh police chief.

Urging the party’s disgruntled workers to become active,

he dubbed Dr Farooq Sattar as a disgruntled leader and requested him to re-join the party. “The community and the organization are waiting for him,” he said.