BEIJING: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday slammed the PMLN and PPP, saying the opposition's defeat in the Senate had brought them together.

The Senate last month passed the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 amid an outcry from the opposition, where they enjoy a majority.

"The humiliating defeat that they suffered in the Senate has resulted in today's meeting and they will face similar defeats in the future," Chaudhry said in a press conference from Beijing shortly after PMLN and PPP decided to use "all options" at their disposal to oust the government.

The information minister said with time, the "desperation of Pakistan Dheelidhali Movement" is increasing, and they have started to lose patience.

"They believe they might face defeat in the next elections. Therefore, they have decided to join hands and contest elections," Chaudhry said, assuring the Opposition that the government would defeat them even if they unite.

The information minister said whenever any government seeks to bring the "money they have stashed abroad or try to put a stop to the crimes they commit", the opposition starts coming together.

"We have time and again reiterated that this is a gang of criminals."

Chaudhry said PM Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country and the incumbent "does not care" about the Opposition parties uniting to oust his government. "It has never bothered us in the past, and neither will it bother us in the future."

The information minister said the prime minister was currently working for Pakistan's foreign policy — as he is in Beijing on a four-day visit. "The dream he had envisioned of a Naya Pakistan will come true" as the government is working on all fronts for the country's progress, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the future of PMLN politics would be the same as that of Nasla Tower.

Addressing a rally at Lal Haveli in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that organising protest rallies or a long march was the opposition’s right, adding the government would not create hurdles in their way, however, the politics of corrupt opposition parties including PMLN and PPP would be buried soon.

The minister said that the previous ruling parties had looted the country badly and were responsible for the prevailing inflation.

He said that Pakistani nation is united on the Kashmir issue and would not abandon our brethren in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s craziness.

The minister said that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and freedom is the fundamental right of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which could not be denied by anybody.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan’s development was linked to stability in Afghanistan, adding Taliban got independence after 40 years of war and Pakistan has friendly relations with the government in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan’s defence was in safe hands, and “We have not made bombs to use them on Dewali or Shab-e-Barat, adding any move to destabilise the country would be dealt with iron hands,” he added.

The minister said that Lal Haveli always did the politics of the well-being of the oppressed people and never supported any land mafia in the city, adding 10,000 volunteers would be enrolled in his constituency who would assist the needy people.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the looters, who were putting personal motives over national interest.

Talking to media, he said during the last three and a half years PMLN had been blackmailing on various matters like Financial Action Task Force, budget and others.

He said that opposition had always given priority to personal interests over national interests and used various tactics to abolish NAB.

PPP and PMLN today's meeting was meaningless as the government and people were least bothered about such meetings, he added.

He further said these meetings were actually exposing the priorities of the opposition as they did not believe in betterment of the people.

He further said that a group of plunderers would go to jail together, adding that money of Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif family were hidden abroad.

The State Minister said, "People do not want to see these looters in Parliament as they have usurped the public money.”

Farrukh Habib said these looters were in the habit of plundering public money and later blaming that they were being politically victimised.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working tirelessly for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

He said there would be no resignations and vote of no confidence from these group of blackmailers.