Couple slaughtered in Swat

MINGORA: A couple was slaughtered by unidentified accused in Charbagh area in Swat district, police said on Saturday.

They said that Mujeebur Rahman and his wife Lahori Bibi were living in a rented house in Charbagh area.

They added that unknown killers had slaughtered the couple in their home.

The slain husband and wife belonged to Shahjalkot Kandian in Kohistan district.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. The police later shifted the bodies to Saidu Sharif Hospital for post-mortem.