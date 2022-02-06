Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir condemned

PESHAWAR: Different political parties and social organizations staged demonstrations and took out rallies to extend solidarity to the Muslims of Held Kashmir and condemn Indian atrocities against them

They had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The participants in the rallies were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian government and in favour of freedom fighters in Held Kashmir.

They marched on the road and chanted slogans urging the world bodies to take notice of the Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army Zindabad Movement, HamQadam Youth and Khugakhel Jirga, Youth Society, Human Rights Society (women wing), Pakistan Tanzeem Pasban, Allied School Gulberg and others organized separate rallies and demonstrations.

The speakers reiterated their commitment to continue diplomatic and democratic struggle for the liberation of the Muslims fighting for their rights.

They said they would not compromise on Kashmir issue, saying India had occupied Kashmir by force and usurped rights from the people. They said Pakistan would never abandon the innocent Kashmiri Muslims and continue to support them.

They deplored that the Indian government ignored the UN resolutions and committed injustice against the Muslims. They lamented the mysterious silence adopted by the world body and urged it to take notice of the Indian aggression against the Muslims.