KPCT, traffic police hold solidarity rally

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the traffic police on Saturday jointly organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and apprise the world of the Indian forces atrocities inflicted on the innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was started from Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar Saddar, and culminated there after passing through Amn Chowk, Tehkal Bala, University Town and Phase-III Chowk.

The KPCTA and traffic police officials, students and civil society members participated in the rally.

General Manager Planning Hayat Ali Shah said that they were marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate their unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

He said that Indian Held Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far away that Kashmiris would be able to break the shackles of subjugation and join Pakistan.

The official added that the ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against the Kashmiri people cannot be concealed anymore from the eyes of the international community and soon the oppressed Kashmiris would get their right to self-determination.

The students also organised a walk in support of Kashmiri people besides arranging photo exhibition, speeches and tableaus to expose the Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

They said that India had turned the occupied Kashmir in the heavily militarised zone and used brute force to enslave the Kashmiris.