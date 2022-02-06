Palestinian PM urges AU to withdraw Israel’s observer status

ADDIS ABABA: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Saturday urged the African Union to withdraw Israel’s observer status as heads of state from the 55-member body met for a two-day summit.

"Israel should never be rewarded for its violation and for the apartheid regime it does impose on the Palestinian people," he said.

The relationship with Israel is a rare point of contention for a body that values consensus and is expected to dominate the Addis Ababa summit this weekend. The dispute erupted last July when Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, accepted Israel’s accreditation to the bloc.

AU member states, notably South Africa, protested the decision, saying they had not been properly consulted and that the move contradicted numerous AU statements -- including from Faki himself -- supporting the Palestinian Territories.