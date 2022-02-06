Prince Andrew to testify to accuser’s lawyers

LONDON: Prince Andrew will meet lawyers representing his accuser Virginia Giuffre in London in March and testify under oath, a source close to the Duke of York told AFP on Saturday.

The Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, faces a US civil case for sexual assault, embarrassing the royal family as his 95-year-old mother is about to celebrate her 70th year as monarch.

"We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10," a source close to the Duke said.

This means the prince will give sworn testimony in response to questions from Giuffre’s lawyers.

The source added that "despite repeated requests, Ms. Giuffre still hasn’t committed to a date or location for her deposition." The Daily Telegraph reported earlier Saturday that it understood the meeting will take place in a "neutral" location in London.