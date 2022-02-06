Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.
"After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learned to be the Omicron variant," the 67-year-old president said in a tweet.
"We remain on duty. We will continue our work from home. We hope for your prayers," Erdogan added.
"God willing we will shake this infection off together with Mr Tayyip," his 66-year-old wife, Emine Erdogan, tweeted. The Turkish president received his third vaccine dose in June last year.
