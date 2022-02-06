Five suspects held as FIA busts racket of fake medicines

The Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five men on charges of selling fake medicines and seized a huge quantity of spurious medicines and material in Karachi.

Talking to The News on Saturday, FIA Sindh Director Amir Farooqui said credible information had been received from reliable sources that Muhammad Zeeshan of M/s Hoorain Impex operating from Lassani Arcade’s mezzanine floor, Necklace Street, Ramswami, was involved in preparing counterfeit medicines in the names of different multinational pharma companies as well as in distributing and selling them in the open market.

This led to an inquiry by the CCC Karachi, and a joint raid was conducted by a team of the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan and the FIA. The team comprised Hira Bhutto, the federal inspector of drugs of the Garden area, and FIA officials, who raided the M/s. Hoorain Impex premises and found Zeeshan there.

During the raid, a huge quantity of spurious and altered medicines was found. They included Disprin tablets, Cefim Suspension, Cefim DS Suspension, Aldactone tables, Ventoline Expectorant, Kinz Injection, Cefixime Suspension, Inocef Injection (vial) and Norvasc tablets.

Zeeshan was said to have disclosed that he was the owner of M/S Hoorain Impex and doing the business of supplying medicines "Cefim Suspension and Cefim Ds Suspension”, which are products of M/S Hilton Pharmaceuticals.

He further disclosed that the powder in the bottle is “Cefxime”, which he has locally purchased from the market to repack it into M/S Hilton Pharmaceuticals’ branded bottle of “Cefim & Cefim DS” at the house of Muhammad Moiz in Liaquatabad.

He said Sikandar used to pick up the “Cefixime” powder bottles without any labelling from him and returned them in the packing of “Cefim and Cefim DS Suspension”.

Thereafter, the raiding team proceeded to a house in C-1 Area, Liaquatabad Dakhkhana, where Moiz Ahmed was present. On search of the house, empty and filled bottles of “Cefixime” without any label were found in bulk quantities. On a query about the bottles, the suspect disclosed that the bottles had been provided to him by Sikandar for repacking as “Cefim and Cefim DS Suspension”.

Zeeshan said unit cartons and other printed material of Hilton Pharma and other brands were provided to him by Mirza Nadeem Baig. At this, the team proceeded to Bismillah Hotel in Asif Colony, Manghopir Road, where Baig was present.

A search of the house led to the discovery of various empty unit cartons and literature of M/s Hilton Pharma and other brands. Baig admitted he was involved in supplying unit cartons and other printed material of the abovementioned brands to Zeeshan for the packing of spurious and substandard products.

He further disclosed that he got printed unit cartons by a person, namely Hameed, in the name of M/S Hilton Pharma and other multinational companies.

FIA Director Farooqui said Muhammad Adnan, a brother of Zeeshan, was also involved in selling spurious products to different medical stores. He added that the spurious and substandard material and medicines were seized, and samples were collected by Hira Bhutto for tests.

The arrested suspects and the seized medicines were brought to the FIA’s CCC police station. A certificate for tests from the Central Drug Laboratory, Karachi, said the drugs were spurious and substandard.

It has prima facie been established that Zeeshan in connivance with Sikander, Moiz, Baig, Adnan and others was involved in illegal manufacturing, alteration, sale and purchase of spurious and substandard drugs; thereby, he had committed an offence punishable under the Drug Act 1976 read with Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code. A case has been registered against the five arrested suspects and others.