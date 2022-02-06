Condition of 360 Covid patients critical as 13 more die in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed 13 more lives in Sindh, mostly in Karachi, in 24 hours, while the condition of 360 patients was said to be critical, with 38 on life support, officials said on Saturday.

“As many as 13 more patients of the coronavirus infection died overnight in the province, mostly in Karachi, raising the death toll to 7,891,” Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid report on Saturday.

He said 1,358 new cases emerged when 14,902 tests were conducted, showing the case positivity rate in the province at 9.1 per cent. So far 7,654,624 tests have been conducted and 548,558 people diagnosed as patients in Sindh. Of them 90.1 per cent or 499,872 patients have recovered, including 551 overnight.

Currently, 40,795 patients were said to be under treatment. Of them 40,351 were in home isolation, 43 at isolation centres and 401 at hospitals. The condition of 360 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 1,358 new cases, 747 were reported from Karachi. According to district-wise statistics, 305 cases were reported from Hyderabad, 267 from District South of Karachi, 175 from District East, 161 from District Korangi, 80 from District West, 45 from District Central, 35 from Sukkur, 33 from Tharparkar, 29 from Thatta, 27 from Sanghar, 20 from Umarkot, 19 from Malir, 18 from Larkana, 17 from Badin, 16 each from Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mirpurkhas, 15 from Sujawal, 13 from Matiari, 11 from Jacobabad, eight from Shikarpur, seven from Qambar, six from Ghotki, five each from Khairpur and Nawabshah, three from Jamshoro, and one each from Dadu and Kashmore.

The report stated that in the last 24 hours, 589,002 Covid vaccines had been administered in Sindh, while 36,709,808 or 67.51 per cent people had been vaccinated till February 4, 2022.