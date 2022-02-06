Karachiites resolve to continue struggle for Kashmir cause

A large number of activists and supporters of various political and religious parties came out in droves on streets and avenues of the metropolis on Saturday to express solidarity with the people of the Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Every year, February 5 is observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris. Participants of various rallies on the day renewed their pledge to continue with moral support for the people of Kashmir who had been fighting against Indian oppression.

PTI’s rally

The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organised a march that started from the party secretariat, Insaf House, and ended at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

A large number of workers and the party’s central, provincial and local leadership attended the rally.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addressed the participants and said that the party’s grand rally was an expression of solidarity and love for the Kashmiri people.

“India has set a new example of barbarism in the recent brutalities and wants to silence the voice of the Kashmiris by suspending communication services, especially the internet in the held valley,” he said. “Our international organisations and human rights bodies should raise their concern.”

PTI Karachi president and MPA Bilal Ghaffar said the minorities in India were deprived of their basic rights.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told every world power that Pakistan would never shift from its principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

“Khan is a source of pride for the Muslims around the world,” he said, adding that the opposition parties never talked about resolving the issue of Kashmir when they were in government.

PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman said the PM had been highlighting the Kashmir issue at the global level for the last three years. “Today, the Kashmir issue is being discussed all over the world, including the United Nations,” he said.

JI’s demonstration

Hundreds of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) workers, including women and children, attended a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

JI’s deputy head Asadullah Bhutto, Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and other leaders addressed the protesters who marched from Jail Chowrangi to the Mazar-e-Quaid. The JI leaders said that under the international law, Pakistan had the right to help the people of Kashmir by all means.

In his address, Bhutto said that practical steps, not mere resolutions, were required for the freedom of the IIOJK.

He said the people of Kashmir did not need articulated speeches of the PM but concrete actions for the end of their prolonged slavery. He added that unfortunately the PM was out of the country even on the important national day.

Highlighting the dual standards and hypocrisy of the United Nations and the global community, he said that swift action was taken when it came to the issues pertaining to people belonging to other religions, but the issues of Muslim world were kept in limbo. Bhutto also hailed the people of Kashmir for their love for Pakistan.

Rehman said that the state was responsible to take practical steps against India over the issue of Kashmir as per the international laws. He also stressed the need for exposing on the diplomatic front the Indian brutalities in the occupied region.

He questioned the lack of budget to highlight the issue of Kashmir on the diplomatic front.

The JI Karachi emir made it clear that the Line of Control was not an actual border and as per the international laws, Islamabad had the very right to launch its troops in Srinagar against the Indian forces.

MQM-P’s event

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organised an event at a park adjacent to the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day to condemn the atrocities of Indian forces in the IIOJK. MQM-P Convener Khaliq Maqbool Siddiqui and other speakers spoke to the participants, and said the entire population of Pakistan was with their Kashmiri brethren and fully supported their struggle.

He said that Pakistan’s rulers had badly failed to fight the case of Kashmir at the international forums.

“Our embassies could have played a very important role in this regard. But unfortunately, they also failed and even could not resolve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad,” Siddiqui said.

He added that when Pakistan would be freed from incompetent rulers, Kashmir would also get independence.

Other MQM-P leaders appealed to the human rights activists to help Kashmiris get freedom from India. They also demanded of the Pakistani government and all heads of the Muslim countries to raise the Kashmir issue at all the international forums.

PML-N’s moot

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leaders at an event at the Muslim League House said that the entire nation had come together to express solidarity with the people of the IIOJK to extend unwavering support despite political differences.

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair lashed out at the federal government for its ‘failed’ policy on Kashmir. “Kashmir was not even mentioned in the OIC conference in Islamabad,” he said.

Before the PTI’s current government, India used to recognise Kashmir as an unresolved issue, he claimed. He added that Modi's desire to win the election ended in swallowing Kashmir.

PML-N Sindh secretary general and former federal minister Miftah Ismail said Pakistan’s current rulers had done irreparable damage to the Kashmir cause. “The PML-N coming to power will ensure the resolution of Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions,” he said.

Varsities’ programmes

The NED University of Engineering and Technology on Saturday held a symposium on the challenges being faced by Kashmiris.

The event was addressed by former Sindh governor Lt Gen (retd) Moinuddin Haider, former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua and Institute of Business Administration Associate Professor Dr Huma Baqai.

NED Architecture and Management Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Dr Noman Ahmed said that through social media, the youth should keep the world informed about the atrocities being committed on Kashmiris.

Lt Gen (retd) Haider said Kashmir was our paradise and we would not give up until its freedom.

Highlighting the consequences of the hybrid war that had overwhelmed the minds of young people, Janjua called for finding out a lasting solution to the problem.

Dr Baqai said the rulers should do what was in favour of Kashmiris. We must raise the issue on every forum so that the real face of Modi and his party could be exposed to the world, she added.

She stated that the UN Charter accepted the right to freedom but the real goal was to counter Indian propaganda.

NED Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said Kashmir was not only geographically important for Pakistan but also socially and culturally.

Meanwhile, the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to remind the global community of its obligation towards the longstanding dispute of Kashmir and highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris.

The JSMU Student Council's Public Speaking Society organised a discussion to create awareness among the new generation about the Kashmir issue.

JSMU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Shahid Rasul said the ongoing massive violations of human rights in Kashmir was a burden on human conscience and the global community should come together to restore peace and stability in the region.

In order to achieve the goal, the United Nations must strengthen its pledge to hold an impartial and free referendum under its auspices, he said.

The Ziauddin University also held a programme to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Arts Council conference

At an event held on Friday night at the Arts Council of Pakistan, intellectual and former federal minister Javed Jabbar said that during the rule of Pervez Musharraf, India had accepted four points for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, but the former president’s mistake of suspending the chief justice and its subsequent agitation in the country provided an excuse to then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to postpone his visit to Islamabad where he was supposed to continue with talks on the Kashmir issue.

He said the two states should resume talks on Kashmir from those four points.

He explained that after 14 years of informal negotiations, a formula was worked out to be presented at the Musharraf-Vajpayee meeting and it was also agreed between the two countries that Srinagar and Muzaffarabad would also be included in the negotiations.

Jabbar said that according to that formula, Gilgit and Ladakh were included in the territorial limits of Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that the two countries had also agreed on empowering Srinagar and Muzaffarabad and the last point in the agreement was the withdrawal of troops from Kashmir. The former minister said India was ready to implement all that but then Musharraf suspended the chief justice and Singh cancelled his visit to Islamabad.

He was of the view that the culture of Kashmir was so strong and stable that it had been able to defend itself against efforts of four hundred and fifty years. Kashmir was not only a beautiful land but also a beautiful civilization, Jabbar said, adding that Kashmiris did not want to be Indians and it was why they had been fighting for 75 years.

He said that from the very beginning, it was the policy of India to destroy the identity of others but Kashmiris would not allow this to happen.

Arts Council of Pakistan President Ahmed Shah said Modi's actions had exposed India's biased face to the world. He added that Pakistanis were suffering from what was happening in Kashmir.

Those who used to argue against the two nation theory had been proved wrong, Shah said as he called for a permanent policy on Kashmir policy.

Politician and media personality Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were imprisoned in their homes in violation of the United Nations Charter that India had signed.

She also lamented that we had not fulfilled our responsibility of diplomacy.

Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Yasin Azad said we needed to go beyond observing one-minute silence on August 5 to condemn India’s revocation of the special status of Kashmir.

He stated that on August 5, 2019, India fully annexed Kashmir but no practical action was taken by us. He urged all the political and religious parties to sit together and think about how the people of Jammu and Kashmir could be saved from the Indian tyranny.

Sindh Assembly member Raja Azhar said world powers were not interested in the Kashmir issue. He added the Pakistan needed to strengthen itself so that it could make the world respond to the voice of oppressed Kashmiris.