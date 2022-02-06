PINS building to be renovated

LAHORE : The renovation of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) building will be completed at a cost of Rs10 million which has been approved by the Board of Management, PINS. All the work will be carried out by the C&W Department so that the process could be completed in a transparent manner.

In this regard, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director PINS, said that the interior renovation of the building would provide a better and clean environment to the patients suffering from head injuries, brain tumors and neurological diseases.

Prof Khalid said that the Board of Management reviewed the arrangements of treatment facilities and surgeries on modern technology of the patients and expressed satisfaction over them. He further added while briefing the members of BOM, PINS, expressed his determination that all necessary steps are being taken to provide quality healthcare of international standard in the Institute and set up a mechanism in this regard.

This will further enhance the quality of medical treatment and the administration will not tolerate any negligence in providing non-discriminatory treatment to all patients coming to PINS. MS PINS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Director Finance M Arif and others were present.