Gangster involved in robberies killed in encounter

Islamabad : A notorious gangster involved in numerous dacoities was killed while his accomplice arrested during an exchange of fire with police in Sector E-16, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

However, two other accomplices of the gangster managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

The deceased gangster-cum-robber has been identified as Amir Shehzad alias Chooha whereas the detained criminal is Rashid Elahi, who was moved to hospital under tight security for medical treatment, he added. Police also seized the vehicle in use of robbers, weapons with ammunition, he said.

According to him, a team of officials of Police Station (PS) Tarnol has erected a special check post in Sector E-16 to curb the crime (dacoities) on the night between Friday and Saturday when the cops spotted a suspicious car with four persons on board.

The cops signaled the car to stop for checking but the car riders started indiscriminate firing on police party and fled away.

Police team managed to stop the robbers after putting hectic efforts but the robbers again opened firing on the cops, he said adding that police also retaliated and shot dead a robber and held his accomplice in injured condition.

The other two robbers managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness, he said.

Upon getting information about a gun battle between police and robbers, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

The police spokesman further stated that the gang of was involved in a numbers of dacoity incidents in various areas of Islamabad.

The gangster Amir Shehzad had a jail bird in 13 cases of dacoities committed in areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha and Khushab while his accomplice Rashid Elahi has also previous record of 22 cases of dacoities.

The accused has also confessed about the recent dacoity incidents in areas of Tarnol, Shehzad Town and Bani Gala.

On the other hand, IG Islamabad M Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of the police party for hunting down a notorious dacoit and hand cuffing his close accomplice after an exchange of fire.