LAHORE : Assistant Director Youth Affairs Punjab Ms Nazish Noor, as per notification of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, has been promoted to Grade BS-18 after the completion of her 10-year service as regular employee of Directorate General Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab here the other day.

Ms Nazish Noor, who has served as Manager Punjab International Swimming Complex, is also looking after matters of youth at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library.