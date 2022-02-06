LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -15°C while in Lahore it was 5.8°C and maximum was 16°C.
