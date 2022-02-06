7,000 cops to guard PSL matches: IG

LAHORE : Punjab IG has said state guest and VVIP security would be provided to all foreign and PSL players and all resources would be utilised to provide full protection to cricket fans and citizens.

He said this while chairing a meeting at Safe Cities Authorities. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for PSL matches at Gaddafi Stadium. The IG said all the relevant routes and stadium would be monitored by more than 550 cameras of Safe Cities. He while ordering provision of 75 additional reserves to Lahore police said more than 7,000 personnel would be deployed on PSL security duty. He said police, special branch and intelligence agencies would work together to ensure foolproof security for PSL matches. He assigned a special task to CTO for facilitating parking of vehicles and spectators. He said traffic wardens from other districts should be posted in Lahore to improve the flow of traffic in the city.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab ordered to expedite search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in all districts of the province. He directed all officers to review the security arrangements at sensitive installations, minority places of worship and foreign nationals and to intensify checking of passengers and vehicles at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts. He said that working hours of patrolling teams should be increased especially at night and in view of current security situation in the country, senior officers should personally monitor search and combing operations at night.

He issued instructions while presiding a video link session on law and order situation of province at safe cities authority. The meeting reviewed the ongoing ceremonies of Kashmir Day and the security situation in the province. All RPOs of the province gave a briefing on the security arrangements made for the rallies and ceremonies of Kashmir Day.