PPSC extends date for online applications

LAHORE : Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended date of submission of online applications for various posts advertised in its Advertisement No. 01/2022.
According to PPSC, date of submission of online applications was extended following a notification issued S&GAD (Regulations Wing) vis-à-vis age relaxation of two years due to COVID-19 for recruitment of posts from 1st January 2022 to 31st December, 2022. The date of submission of online applications for the posts advertised in Advertisement No. 01/2022, has been extended for one week till 16th February 2022. Candidates now may apply online till 16-02-2022 (12:00 midnight). The remaining instructions will remain the same.
LAHORE : The renovation of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences building will be completed at a cost of Rs10 million...
LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati paid a surprise visit to Lahore railway station here on Saturday.He...
Islamabad : A notorious gangster involved in numerous dacoities was killed while his accomplice arrested during an...
Islamabad : Experts at a webinar have called upon the world to resolve the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan...
LAHORE : Assistant Director Youth Affairs Punjab Ms Nazish Noor, as per notification of Youth Affairs and Sports...
LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office...
Comments