UN should declare Indian forces terrorists: OPC

LAHORE : Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas said that the atrocities committed by the Indian Army on the oppressed Kashmiri brothers in occupied Kashmir have caused great unrest all over the world.

The United Nations should declare the Indian forces terrorists. Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for their independence with great bravery and courage. The time is not far when Indian-administered Kashmir will be free.

He expressed these views while delivering his message to the oppressed Kashmiri brothers of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at OPC Punjab here on Saturday. He said that the whole nation of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in every hour of trial and Pakistan's relationship with the people of Kashmir is religious, cultural as well as blood. We will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone and they will be fully supported on every diplomatic, political and human rights front.

He demanded that the international community and the United Nations must listen to the cries of Kashmiris who have been enslaved and oppressed for decades and force India to comply with their legitimate demand for independence and to fulfill the promise of right of self-determination as promised in the UN General Assembly so that Kashmiris like other nations can play their role in the development of the world.

Working class rallies for Kashmir: Working class of Pakistan held a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation and All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union on Saturday.

They were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and raised slogans in support of the struggle of people of Occupied Kashmir. They condemned the genocide of 7 lakh Muslims in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces and appealed to all freedom loving nations and United Nations to help stop the genocide of the Kashmiris.

They demanded implementation of the UNO Security Council Resolution for holding independent plebiscite in Kashmir and reject, illegal and unilateral action taken by Modi Government altering the demography of Muslim-majority state.

The rally was addressed by Khurshid Ahmad General Secretary, Osama Tariq, Nosher Khan, Hassan Munir Bhatti and other representatives of the Union.