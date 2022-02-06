People are talking about

-- the fact that the animals in our zoos are not looked after properly by those who are put in their charge and unless proper persons can be found or trained, all zoos should be shut down. People say animal caretakers should be able to recognise signs of illness and distress otherwise more incidents such as those which led to the death of rare animals in Lahore zoo recently will keep recurring, making headlines and causing embarrassment.

-- the sad state of affairs when social media users forward content without thinking of the consequences or the effect it has on those who view/read them. People say only a few sensible persons delete these harmful videos and texts and a case in point is the ‘interview’ put out by a well-known foreign TV channel, of ‘freedom fighters’ from the largest province who are determined to create chaos in the country, a clip of which is doing the rounds as if these men were heroes.

-- the news that an ancient Chinese royal food - black rice - has made its way to Pakistan and it has the potential to fetch three times greater export revenue. People say since rice is the second biggest export product of Pakistan after textiles, the government’s support to exploit the full potential of this produce is essential, while the health benefits of this rice should also be explained to the reluctant public as they are very beneficial.

-- the sad fact that the capital city which was known as “Islamabad, the Beautiful’ can no longer lay claim to the title because the law and order situation is not good; the traffic is uncontrollable and no city can be called ‘beautiful’ unless all aspects of it are conducive to good living. People say it is depressing to read/hear negative reports and if this is the state of our most important city, how unbearable it must it be in others.

-- how the general public does not learn any lesson from disasters that occur naturally or because of their own foolishness and neither do the authorities, who are negligent about enforcing their writ. People say it all boils down to an extremely careless attitude towards life and the fact that rules and regulations are not taken seriously by persons on both sides of the law, so a concerted effort should be made to make everyone more responsible for their actions.

-- the good news that work was underway to preserve, beautify and reinvigorate the historic areas of Rawalpindi City; restoring green belts, making entry and exit routes attractive and completing road carpeting of several roads to promote tourism. People say while this is a good initiative what needs to be taken care of first is the chaotic traffic and encroachments that exist in nearly all parts of the city as it is these drawbacks that give cities a bad name.

-- the warnings about the security situation in the country and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of visitors and citizens. People say the steps being taken are splashed across newspapers and repeated on electronic media, something that would make anyone nervous, so security concerns should be dealt with in an organised manner, quietly and without the higher authorities making statements to glorify themselves because if the general public can read about them, so can criminals, giving them warning. – I.H.