Gangster killed in encounter

Islamabad : A notorious gangster involved in numerous dacoitees was killed while his accomplice arrested during an exchange of fire with police in Sector E-16, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

However, two other accomplices of the gangster managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

The deceased gangster-cum-robber has been identified as Amir Shehzad alias Chooha whereas the detained criminal is Rashid Elahi, who was moved to hospital under tight security for medical treatment, he added.

Police also seized the vehicle in use of robbers, weapons with ammunition, he said.

According to him, a team of officials of Police Station (PS) Tarnol has erected a special check post in Sector E-16 to curb the crime (dacoitees) on the night between Friday and Saturday when the cops spotted a suspicious car with four persons on board.

The cops signaled the car to stop for checking but the car riders started indiscriminate firing on police party and fled away. Police team managed to stop the robbers after putting hectic efforts but the robbers again opened firing on the cops, he said adding that police also retaliated and shot dead a robber and held his accomplice in injured condition.