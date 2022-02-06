JI holds Kashmir rallies

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday took out rallies in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to
express reiterated support to the people Indian Occupied Jammu and
Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Addressing a rally in Islamabad, the JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam said that Kashmir should be on top of country's National Security Policy.
He observed that Kashmir issue should be core and strategic part of security policy.
Mian Aslam maintained that no trade with India would be acceptable unless the Kashmir issue is resolved. He also reiterated demand of establishing Kashmir desks at all Pakistan embassies across the world and appointment of deputy foreign minister on Kashmir.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa also addressed the rally.
JI North Punjab ameer Dr. Tariq Saleem and Rawalpindi ameer Syed Arif Shirazi also led a Kashmir Walk on Murree Road Rawalpindi. A human chain was also made on the occasion.
Rawalpindi: Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Saturday urged the international community to...
-- the fact that the animals in our zoos are not looked after properly by those who are put in their charge and unless...
Islamabad : A notorious gangster involved in numerous dacoitees was killed while his accomplice arrested during an...
Islamabad : Speakers at a rally marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day here Saturday called on international forums,...
Islamabad :The Islamabad Capital Territory administration on Saturday sealed another private school in Sector G-15...
Islamabad : The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19, and the number of patients being tested positive...
Comments