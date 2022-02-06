JI holds Kashmir rallies

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday took out rallies in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to

express reiterated support to the people Indian Occupied Jammu and

Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad, the JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam said that Kashmir should be on top of country's National Security Policy.

He observed that Kashmir issue should be core and strategic part of security policy.

Mian Aslam maintained that no trade with India would be acceptable unless the Kashmir issue is resolved. He also reiterated demand of establishing Kashmir desks at all Pakistan embassies across the world and appointment of deputy foreign minister on Kashmir.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa also addressed the rally.

JI North Punjab ameer Dr. Tariq Saleem and Rawalpindi ameer Syed Arif Shirazi also led a Kashmir Walk on Murree Road Rawalpindi. A human chain was also made on the occasion.