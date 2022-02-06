Art, history display museum to be inaugurated soon

Islamabad : An Art and History Display Museum is now finally ready to be inaugurated in a recently renovated building in Fatima Jinnah Park.

According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed the renovation work and turned the building into the Art and Display Museum which would be a fine addition to the list of cultural centres and art galleries in the capital city.

A proposal is under discussion to inaugurate the museum on 23rd March but the relevant authorities are yet to take the final decision in this respect. The museum has a coffee shop for the visitors where they would also be able to hold group discussions about the culture and history of Islamabad.

At the moment there are few prominent arts and cultural centres including the Pakistan National Council of Arts, Tanzara Art Gallery, and Nomad Centre and Art Gallery.

There are many books written on the history of Islamabad and some of them were widely acknowledged at the local and international levels. But there was a need to establish a proper city-centric museum where the visitors can understand the dynamics of the local culture and history especially in the context of historical events that still hold special significance for historians.

An official said the museum would be the first of its kind as it would offer glimpses of the rich local culture, history, and archaeology of the city.

He said the people are aware of modern and green Islamabad but it has its own cultural history, adding “We have put in our best efforts and the museum will definitely catch attention of the people from all walks of life.”