Police hold flag march to express solidarity with people of IIOJ&K

Islamabad : The cops of capital city police along with district administration and personnel of other law encroachment agencies have conducted a flag march to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), informed a police spokesperson on Saturday.

The flag march was conducted following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran and was participated by SHOs, SDPOs, Pakistan Rangers, district administration Islamabad and Rescue 1122 officials, he said.

The flag match began from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through Constitution Avenue, D Chowk, Centaurus Mall, Zero Point and Kashmir Highway.

In a statement, IGP (Islamabad) said that Islamabad police along with personnel of other LEAs and district administration have conducted flag march to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris facing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said people of Pakistan are with people of Kashmir during hard time.