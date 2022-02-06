61,487 PSVs fined

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 61,487 public service vehicles (PSV) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal on Saturday while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion. According to details ITP is utilising all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for over charging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route.