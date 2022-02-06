Ireland’s Power seizes Pebble Beach lead

SAN FRANCISCO: Ireland’s Seamus Power fired 10 birdies in an eight-under-par 64 on Thursday to grab the second-round lead in the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Power birdied eight holes in an 11-hole stretch on the iconic par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links — one of three courses in use for the tournament along with par-72 Spyglass Hill and the par-71 Monterey Peninsula Shore Course.

At 16-under, he was five shots clear, in relation to par, of Andrew Putnam, Canada’s Adam Svensson and first-round leader Tom Hoge.

Putnam posted six birdies in a five-under 67 at Spyglass Hill, Svensson rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula and Hoge carded a two-under par 69 at Monterey Peninsula to share second on 11-under.

Power, ranked 50th in the world, made the most of ideal conditions on the Monterey Peninsula.

He two-putted for birdie from 23 feet at the par-five second, but gave that shot back with a three-putt bogey at the fifth.

Power responded with a brilliant run launched by an 11-foot birdie at the sixth.

He rolled in a 20-footer at the seventh, saved par at the eighth then birdied the next four holes, a run that included a 22-foot putt at the 10th and was capped by an eight-foot birdie at the 12th.

A wedge to four feet led to birdie at the 14th, and he drained a 12-footer at 16. a wayward tee shot led to bogey at 17, but he closed with another birdie at 18, where he got up and down from 96 yards.

“My wedge play was great,” said Power, who was coming off an impressive 64 at Spyglass in the first round which beat the field average on the demanding course by eight shots.

“I had like three or four shots I hit very, very close and the way I’ve been putting, they were not gimmie birdie, but certainly ones you would expect to make and it just changes your whole complex of your round, of your score.

“So that was the most pleasing. To finish with a close one on 18 and I could pick up another shot there.”

Hoge, who played Pebble Beach on Thursday, battled his way around Monterey Peninsula, where he opened with a double bogey.