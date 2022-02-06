Shabbir fires 68 to take lead in CAS Open Golf

KARACHI: After winning the Sindh Open and Pakistan Open recently, Shabbir Iqbal seems on course to claiming his third straight title of the season.

The Pakistan No.1 from Islamabad made five birdies and an eagle on his way to an impressive four-under-par 68, which gave him a two-shot lead at the end of the second round of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship here at the Airmen Golf Club on Saturday.

His chief rival Ahmed Baig carded two-under par 70 and with an aggregate of 142, he is two shots behind Shabbir on the leader-board.

Shabbir had a somewhat subdued opening round on Friday when he carded 72 but he was on fire at the start of the second round. The seasoned pro began with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and then made two more on holes 3 and 7. He ended the front nine with an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole. He was five-under for the round at the turn but his fortunes changed on the more perilous back nine.

Shabbir made a birdie on the 11th but bogies on holes 13, 16 and 17 dented his card. However, he finished strongly by making a birdie on the 18th hole. He has a 36-hole aggregate of 140 (-4).

In joint third place are the duo of Muhammad Shehzad and Ansar Mehmood at 143. Joint overnight leader Shehzad followed his first round 70 with 73. Ansar fired 69 after his first round 74.

At par 144 are five players: Khalid Khan, Muhammad Munir, Minhaj Maqsood, Talib Hussain and Muhammad Zubair.

In the amateurs category, national champion Omar Khalid carded 73 to increase his lead to six strokes going into the third and final round. Omar, 17, an A levels student at Karachi's Nixor College, made three birdies. He now has an aggregate of two-over par 146. Saim Shazli carded 74 to take the joint second place with Omar Shikoh Khan (77) at 152. Lahore's Salman Jahangir carded 80 to take the third place followed by Yashal Shah (81).

In the ladies category Humna Amjad carded 83 to take a three shot lead over Humera Khalid (86).

Nabeel Khan was leading among the junior professionals with 72 followed by Akash. Nisar Hussain was ahead of Manzoor Ahmed in the senior professionals category.