German skater, 49, breaks record for oldest woman Winter Olympian

BEIJING: Claudia Pechstein became the oldest woman Winter Olympian in history on Saturday in Beijing when the decorated speed skater competed aged 49 years and 348 days.
The German police officer also became the first woman to participate in eight Winter Olympics.
Pechstein, who has won five gold medals over an Olympic career stretching back to 1992, finished last in the women’s 3000 metres and saw her Olympic record time beaten by winner Irene Schouten of the Netherlands.
