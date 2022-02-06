Col Wasim elected as PTF president for third time

ISLAMABAD: Lt Col Raja Wasim Ahmed (R) was retained as the president of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) for the third term in elections held the other day in Rawalpindi (in person and through zoom link).

Rizwan Ul Haq Razi, Associate Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association, attended the meeting throught Zoom as an observer while Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) did not send their representative to the election meeting.

The PTF elections were conducted under the instructions of the world body.

The representatives of the World Taekwondo Federation, Asian Taekwondo Union and Kukkiwon Headquarters, Seoul Korea, monitored the elections through video links.

The following panel of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation was elected for the next four years in office.

Lt Gen (retd) Javed Iqbal HI (M) (Patron in Chief), Sanaullah Khan (Patron), Lt Col Raja Wasim Ahmed (R) (President), Omar Saeed (CEO), Naseebullah Babar (Senior Vice President).

Vice Presidents: Auon Abbas, Majida Hameed, Saba Shamim, and representatives of Army and Air Force.