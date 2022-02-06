Southern Punjab in U16 final

LAHORE: Southern Punjab Blues on Saturday set up final date with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites in the National U16 Cup.
Southern Punjab Blues defeated Northern Blues by five wickets to top Group B and qualify for Monday’s final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites, who had topped Group A on Friday.
Southern Punjab not only needed to beat Northern but also had to improve their net run-rate. And they achieved both as they first dismissed Norrhern for 190 and then achieved the target for the loss of five wickets in 43.3 overs. This meant Southern Punjab finished with a net run-rate of 0.93, while Northern ended with a net run-rate of 0.78.
The stars of Southern Punjab’s win were Mohammad Jansher, who took four for 40, and batters Sameeer Akhtar (45), Zain Arshad (41) and Mohammad Saqib (35 not out).
For Northern, Mohammad Bilal was the top scorer with 58, while Ali Mehdi scored 53. Mohammad Nabeel took three for 38.
