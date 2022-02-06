Ana James on top at Fatima Jinnah Amateur Ladies Golf

LAHORE: Ana James Gill moved to the forefront in Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf Championship at Royal Palm Golf Course here on Saturday.

The three-round Championship, backed by the Pakistan Golf Federation and Punjab Golf Association, enters the final phase at the par 72 course on Sunday (today).

The ladies endured the chilly weather and continued their golfing activity without being pestered by cold hands and any form of cramps.

In formidable form was Ana James Gill of Royal Palm who played her shots with composure and equilibrium and managed to end as the leader with two rounds aggregate score of 165, composed of gross 81 in the first round and 84 in the second round.

Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya is placed merely one stroke behind her at a two rounds aggregate score of 166.