Economical Zaman enjoys bowling last over in thriller

KARACHI: It was a day of Mirpur-born pacer Zaman Khan who defended 12 runs in the final over of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

Pakistan’s top finisher Asif Ali failed to get the required runs off the youngster’s bowling. He conceded just three runs and also dismissed Asif (14) to complete a sensational eight-run win.

Zaman said he enjoyed bowling the final over. “Shaheen Afridi told me to enjoy bowling and I did just that,” Zaman said in a post-match talk. He was adjudged the man of the match. This was the second successive time that he got the man of the match award.

“While I was bowling the final over, Shaheen kept advising me when to bowl slow and when to unleash a bouncer. It went well,” said Zaman, who finished with 1-29 in his quota of four overs.