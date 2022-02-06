Zaman Khan enables Qalandars to conquer United

KARACHI: A superb final over from young pacer Zaman Khan enabled Lahore Qalandars to conquer Islamabad United by eight runs in their fourth-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at National Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 175, United needed 12 runs in the last over which was bowled by right-armer Zaman (1-29 in 4 overs) who not only took the wicket of Asif Ali (14) but conceded only three runs to restrict United to 166-5 to snatch a sensational win for Lahore, their third victory from four games. Zaman’s final over break-up was 1, wide, 1, 0, 0, wkt, 0.

Colin Munro (60) and Shadab Khan (52) batted superbly and had made the chase easier for United but their back-to-back falls created a big issue for the new batsmen. Azam Khan remained not out on ten.

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique (44), Fakhar Zaman (38) and Harry Brook (37) guided Lahore to 174-9.

Set to score 175, United lost Alex Hales (11) early when he was removed by Shaheen Afridi, held at short mid-on by Fakhar Zaman. Hales hit a straight six off Zaman Khan and one four from eight balls he faced.

Haris Rauf then had the key man Paul Striling caught by keeper Phil Salt at short third-man as the bulky man skied it in the air. Stirling smacked two fours and a six off Haris in his ten-ball 14. And United were 37-2 in the fifth over.

At this stage Colin Munro and Shadab Khan (52) added 100 runs from 63 balls for the third wicket partnership to bring their team near victory. Leggie Rashid Khan broke the stand by removing Shadab. The skipper struck four sixes and two fours in his excellent 32-ball knock.

In the next over, Haris Rauf got rid of Munro to leave United 140-4 in the 17th over. Munro, whose fifty came off 36 balls, smashed three sixes and five fours in his 45-ball 60. Asif and Azam failed to finish the game.

United scored 52 in powerplay, their 100 came in 11 overs and 150 in 17.2 overs.

Haris Rauf got 2-41 in four overs. Shaheen (1-24) and Rashid (1-21) also did a fine job. After conceding five and eight in his first two overs, Rashid leaked only six and two in his next two overs which built pressure on United.

Zaman was adjudged the man of the match.

After being invited to bat, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique batted extremely well in the initial overs, sharing 83 in 42 balls for the opening stand.

Shadab broke the partnership when he bowled Abdullah in his first over. The balls was pitched on the middle and off, Abdullah wanted to flick it towards onside, but only edged it onto his pads and the ball went on to hit the stumps. Abdullah smacked one six and six fours in his 24-ball 44.

Score Board

Islamabad United won the toss

Lahore Qalandars Innings

Fakhar c Mubasir b Shadab 38

Shafique b Shadab 44

Ghulam c Munro b Mubasir 1

Hafeez c Stirling b Shadab 5

Salt† c Asif b Shadab 2

Brook c Hasan b Waqas 37

Wiese c †Azam b Waqas 20

Rashid not out 15

Shaheen (c) c †Azam b Waqas 4

Rauf c Shadab b Waqas 0

Zaman not out 0

Extras: (lb 1, w 7) 8

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.70) 174/9

Fall: 1-83, 7.2 ov 2-86, 8.2 ov 3-93, 9.5 ov 4-97, 11.2 ov 5-98, 11.6 ov 6-149, 17.2 ov 7-167, 19.1 ov 8-172, 19.4 ov 9-172, 19.5 ov

Bowling: Hasan Ali 3-0-43-0 Faheem Ashraf 2-0-17-0 Mohammad Wasim 3-0-39-0 Waqas Maqsood 4-0-35-4 Mubasir Khan 4-0-19-1 Shadab Khan 4-0-20-4

Islamabad United Innings (Target: 175 runs)

Stirling c †Salt b Haris 14

Hales c Fakhar b Shaheen 11

Munro c Zaman b Haris 60

Shadab (c) c Shaheen b Rashid 52

Azam† not out 10

Asif c Wiese b Zaman 14

Ashraf not out 0

Extras: (lb 2, w 3) 5

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.30) 166/5

Did not bat: Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

Fall: 1-16, 2.2 ov 2-37, 4.5 ov 3-137, 15.2 ov 4-140, 16.3 ov 5-166, 19.5 ov

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-24-1 Zaman Khan 4-0-29-1 Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-23-0 Haris Rauf 4-0-41-2 Rashid Khan 4-0-21-1 Kamran Ghulam 1-0-17-0 David Wiese 1-0-9-0

Result: Qalandars won by 8 runs

Man of the match: Zaman Khan (LQ)

Umpires: Michael Gough, Waleed Yaqub