Foreigners all praise for Pak hospitality, playing conditions

ISLAMABAD: International junior tennis players having come from all corners of the world for back-to-back ITF events are overjoyed with the tennis environment, quality of competition, and hospitality in Pakistan.

‘The News’ interviewed Nikita Safonov (Russia) and Artina Gashi (United Kingdom) who have picked Pakistan as the venue for the IT Event ahead of other choices they had. Both were unanimous in saying that they would love to travel to Pakistan again and again.

“We had many other options but preferred to travel to Pakistan as we feel the country has a lot to offer to the visitors,” Nikita Safonov said. “This is my third trip to Pakistan. I never thought of such a friendly atmosphere when I came here two years back on my first visit. The people here are exceptional and so is the tennis environment. Look at the standard of the courts. These are the best you can find anywhere in the world,” the Russian leading junior tennis player said.

Safonov said he never thought that a country like Pakistan could offer such a lovely setting for international tennis competitions. “When I got back to Russia following my first visit here, I told the reality about Pakistan. That is why they are in numbers here this time. Every youngster pursuing the game and eager to improve his ITF Rankings want to travel to Pakistan to participate in these events.”

The Russian teenager said he would continue to travel to Pakistan even when he grew senior. “I like this place, weather and people’s hospitality here,” he said.

Around 35 boys and girls have so far reached Islamabad for the ITF Pakistan Juniors World Ranking Tennis Championships starting from Monday (tomorrow).

Artina praised the helpful attitude of locals. “Look the best thing about Pakistan is that everyone is ready to help you out.