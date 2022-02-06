Rohit plots steady course for India-WI series

NEW DELHI: India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday ruled out drastic team changes in the wake of Virat Kohli’s departure as skipper ahead of the hosts’ 1,000th one-day international against the West Indies.

Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the first of three matches after replacing Kohli.

A hamstring injury ruled out the 34-year-old from India’s recent tour of South Africa, where they lost the Test series 2-1 and were whitewashed 3-0 in ODIs.

“We have played good ODI cricket over the course of few years, more than four years actually, so suddenly a loss of series doesn’t mean that there is panic,” Rohit told reporters.

“South Africa series was a great learning (experience) for us as to what we didn’t do collectively as a team,” he added.

“What is important for us, moving forward, is the role clarity of certain individuals in the squad.”

While Kohli was known for aggression in his seven-year term as captain across formats, Rohit, who has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, is known to lead with calm.

Rohit, called “Hitman” for his flamboyant batting and big hitting, said he will not tinker with the template that Kohli created.

“When Virat was captaining, I was the vice-captain so we pretty much went about the team in a similar fashion,” said Rohit.