Norway’s Johaug claims first gold medal

BEIJING: Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday as sport moved centre stage after a troubled build-up dominated by coronavirus and rights concerns.

Johaug was a comfortable winner of the women’s 7.5-plus-7.5-kilometre skiathlon, taking what is likely to be the first of many cross-country skiing medals for Norway at these Games.

The 33-year-old was almost ruled out of the Olympics before she travelled to China when she was classified as a close Covid contact after two of her Norwegian teammates tested positive.

Therese Johaug, who has won 14 world titles, had never won an individual Olympic gold but she powered away to finish 30 seconds clear of the pack.Johaug missed the 2018 Pyeongchang Games while serving a doping ban.”It’s a dream come true,” said the victorious Johaug.

“I’ve been training a lot for this for many, many years. I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal.”It means a lot. I’ve never had an [individual] Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one. I’m so happy.”Johaug, the reigning world champion, led after the opening 7.5km of cross-country skiing.

Over the closing 7.5km of freestyle, she increased her lead to the point where she entered the final kilometer 54 seconds in front.

“I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years so it’s beautiful to reach this goal.”Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a 20-year-old Uyghur who was chosen by China as one of two athletes to light the cauldron in Friday’s opening ceremony, finished 43rd in the skiathlon race.

The snowflake-themed opening ceremony in the “Bird’s Nest” was dazzling but less spectacular than the extravaganza that brought the curtain up on the Beijing Summer Olympics in the same stadium 14 years ago.

Shaun White, the American snowboarder who has defined his sport, announced he would retire after competing in Beijing at his fifth Olympics.

White, three times a gold medallist in the halfpipe, said there were “little signs” that his 35-year-old body was telling him time was up.

“It’s this now, it’s that now — it’s all these little things adding up that’s taking away from days of practice that I would normally have,” he said.

Later Saturday, Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury will attempt to win the gold medal for a second consecutive Olympics in the bone-shaking moguls event under floodlights in Zhangjiakou, just outside Beijing.

Then on Sunday, Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is the favourite in the high-speed men’s downhill — traditionally one of the highlights of a Winter Olympics.

Kilde’s skier girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin meanwhile admitted she would be disappointed to leave Beijing without a medal, but the American warned it was impossible to have a flawless Games.