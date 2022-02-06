Challenging times

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities. Over the last several months, prices of essential commodities such as flour, sugar and oil have shot up. As a result, those belonging to the salaried class are finding it difficult to even make both ends meet. There is clearly no system to check this unusual and unprecedented rise in prices.

Ordinary people are struggling to fulfil their basic needs. They cannot afford their children’s education, nor can they afford basic healthcare facilities. The government should look into the causes of these ever-increasing prices without any further delay. It should help people, and all those who are profiteering from hoarding medicines and other basic necessities should be held accountable – and penalised.

Ehtisham Nawaz Kiani

Rawalpindi