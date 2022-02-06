Challenging times

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities. Over the last several months, prices of essential commodities such as flour, sugar and oil have shot up. As a result, those belonging to the salaried class are finding it difficult to even make both ends meet. There is clearly no system to check this unusual and unprecedented rise in prices.
Ordinary people are struggling to fulfil their basic needs. They cannot afford their children’s education, nor can they afford basic healthcare facilities. The government should look into the causes of these ever-increasing prices without any further delay. It should help people, and all those who are profiteering from hoarding medicines and other basic necessities should be held accountable – and penalised.
Ehtisham Nawaz Kiani
Rawalpindi
It is a pity that the prime minister is still consoling himself by maligning the Sharifs in his speeches, while...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problems faced by those trying to reclaim the money they...
Millions of sanitary workers in the country perform essential services without which the entire country would become a...
This refers to the news report ‘Sindh govt to implement ‘clear’ provisions of SC order on LG ‘immediately’:...
Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 throughout the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express...
This refers to the article ‘Learning, language and privilege’ by Kamila Hyat . The problems highlighted in the...
Comments