Neglected janitors

Millions of sanitary workers in the country perform essential services without which the entire country would become a garbage dump in a matter days. Unfortunately, however, these people are under-paid, exploited and discriminated against. Most of them are employed either directly as daily labourers or through third-party contractors. They are not registered with the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and are paid much below the legal minimum wage, despite working in conditions that may prove hazardous.

This injustice meted out to them is usually grounded on two flimsy excuses. One, they are not government employees. Two, since they have been subcontracted from third-party contractors, they are not the responsibility of the government organisation they work at. Both these arguments are cover-ups of exploitation, since many of these workers have been kept on 89-day contracts for decades now. The government should issue policy instructions that all janitors working in any government organisation or municipality must be given at least the legal minimum wage. They should also be registered with the EOBI. One hopes that asking for this basic legal right is not too much.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi