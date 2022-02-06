The double game

India uses its sour relations with China and Pakistan as an excuse to purchase more weapons. For example, India published reports that accused Pakistan of using drone technology to help what it calls militants in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Afghanistan. Following that, it purchased drones from the US and Turkey.

India is guilty of promoting terrorism in Pakistan, and yet it blames the latter for instability in the region. On the other hand, Imran Khan and the current military leadership have conveyed the message that Pakistan wants to shift its policy towards geo-economics instead of focusing on geopolitics.

When it comes to strengthening its arsenal, India has signed deals with many countries. Some deals also lead to tricky situations. Currently, India is expecting that the US will not impose sanctions on India for procuring the S-400 defence system – from Russia – and has already begun work on deploying the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile defence system with the first unit to be made operational in April. On the other hand, the Modi-led government remains tight-lipped about the entire project.

James O’Brien, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the US State Department’s coordinator for sanctions policy, told the Senate Foreign Committee during his confirmation hearing that while the US had discouraged India from acquiring the S-400 systems from Russia, Washington’s decision on whether to sanction India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) – a law that aims to penalise Russia, North Korea and Iran and countries dealing with them, by extension – or grant a waiver would be done only after weighing important geostrategic considerations in relations to China.

He said that it was difficult to compare India with Turkey (which has been sanctioned by the US for buying the S-400 system from Russia) as unlike the latter which was a Nato ally that broke with legacy defence procurement systems, India is a partner of growing importance and one with legacy defence relations with Russia.

India continues to harbour the illusion that having more partners is better than maintaining deeper partnerships. This makes creating a regional balance against China more difficult. India’s outreach to Sri Lanka to counter Chinese presence is unlikely to be fruitful as Sri Lankans would want to evaluate their future investments.

India’s strengthening ties with Japan need to be looked into as well. There are four areas where India-Japan cooperation against China can be noticed: growing security collaboration; Japan’s promise to help India reduce its economic dependence on China; Japanese assistance in enhancing infrastructure connections between India and its neighbors; and joint India-Japanese projects in smaller South Asian states.

What is noticeable, however, is that so far other Quad nations have not worked with India on similar projects in South Asia (when it comes to economics – for when it comes to security, the US has deepened its cooperation with India more than Japan has). If deterring China in South Asia is to be taken seriously by the Quad, the Japan-Australia pact shows that other countries can move on without India in the Quad.On the other hand, the China-Pakistan-Taliban troika in Afghanistan made India irrelevant. So far, disappointingly, the usual cliched routine and unimaginative interpretations are being offered by India.

Indian opposition to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – a signature CPEC initiative – will now become totally ineffective; this will further facilitate China to smoothly expand Beijing’s efforts in financing and building infrastructure across the region, which in turn will extend the BRI’s access to markets in West Asia. The Taliban-Pakistan-China ‘troika’ is likely to ensure that India is not allowed to create trouble in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan region and ‘engineer’ terrorist attacks, especially targeting China-backed construction projects and Chinese personnel.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has travelled to China along with a high-level delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, where he held talks with China’s President Xi Jinping. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have added that Pakistan’s premier is expected to sign bilateral accords during his visit.

Pakistan’s strict action against the TTP and Baloch terrorists ensures Pakistan-China growing strategic partnership. India is hopeful that CPEC or BRI projects may be affected by such terror activities, but this is not going to happen. Pakistan, having survived the last two decades of the war on terror and scarificed more than 80000 lives, will easily and strategically manage all threats in the future as well. China will fully support Pakistan to best serve its regional and global interests.

The US and Western countries cannot ignore the human rights violations that are happening in IIOJK and India in the context of human rights violations. Mere media speculations cannot fulfil the requirement of being a responsible partner or ally. Russia needed its partners to either vote against or abstain on the procedural vote at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to allow discussion on the situation on the Ukraine border. The Security Council only required nine votes in favour to go ahead with the discussion. Despite Russian efforts, the US backed the proposal to have a discussion and received ten votes and therefore the discussion was held. The US, the UK, France, the UAE, Ghana, Albania, Norway, Brazil, Mexico and Ireland voted in favour of taking up the Ukraine issue.

On the other hand, only two member states Russia and China voted against and three-member states India, Gabon and Kenya abstained from the vote. It can be safely said that India is playing a game with the US and Russia and paying only lip service to its allies for strategic partnership. History has proved that India was never interested in deepening relations with the US or Russia and only wanted to purchase weapons and gain economic benefits.

Unlike Pakistan, India never played a role as a frontline state in the war on terror. Although the India-China rift is going on in Gulwan, India has managed strong economic relations with China. India always exploits relations with Russia and the US against Pakistan – and now China to gain self-interests. India will never go to war with China for the sake of the US, as some Americans hope.

The writer is a freelance contributor.